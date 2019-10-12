CarFit Car Checkup Event Scheduled for Paris

Mature drivers in Northeast Texas can have a trained TxDOT specialist check their automobiles for comfort, safety and mobility to help improve their daily driving experiences Oct. 24 at Paris Regional Medical Center’s PrimeTime Senior Service Center in Paris.

The center is located at 1128 Clarksville Street, Suite 30. The hours for this event are 10 a.m. to noon.

CarFit checkups are designed to provide a quick, comprehensive check on how a mature driver and their vehicle work together, said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic safety specialist and certified CarFit technician.

These checks are part of the national CarFit program developed by the American Automobile Association (AAA), American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

“CarFit is part of our safety program,” Yates said. “Our technician will teach participants how to make their vehicle fit them by reviewing 12 key safety areas. We complete a 12-point checklist with drivers. Some of the things we check are the correct position of the driver’s seat, the driver’s ability to easily reach the pedals, and how to properly adjust and set the mirrors.”

CarFit is not a driving test or mechanical inspection. Technicians do not make any changes to participants vehicles. For more information, contact Yates at (903) 737-9292 or email monica.yates@txdot.gov<mailto:monica.yates@txdot.gov> .

Senior drivers can also check their local AAA club or AARP office to take driver safety refresher courses or look into occupational therapy driving evaluation programs that provide individual driving assessments. CarFit is an extension of these classroom programs that helps mature drivers ensure their personal vehicles are adjusted to their needs.