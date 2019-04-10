Carly Almost Ready in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Kane Brown tells ET Online how his collaboration on ‘Saturday Nights’ with Khalid came to be. “Khalid came to me actually on my wedding day. I was getting ready for my wedding, and he asked me if I wanted to get on a song with him, so I got two surprises in one day.”

Morgan Wallen tells Knox News that he is ready to record new music. “I’m always writing songs. Not as much as I would like to because we’re always busy, but I’ve been writing. I’ve got a lot of new songs that I’m looking forward to recording. I don’t know exactly the game plan with that just because I’m still on this album, and I’ve got a single ‘Whiskey Glasses’ on the radio also now, and I think we’re shooting for at least one more off this album for another single to the radio, so it could be a while before I put out new music.”

Luke Combs tells CMT that he went through a grunge phase when he was young. “I asked my parents for Pearl Jam tickets. I was so young that I had to go to the concert with my mom. I think I was only 11. It was right when I was getting out of country music and then rediscovering it.”

Chase Rice tells “A Drink With” that he writes many of his best songs in the middle of the night. “Some of the best songs I’ve written are from waking up and having a melody in my head and putting it in my phone. The humming from my head sounds awful because it’s 4 a.m., I’m tired and I don’t know what I’m doing, but some of the best ideas I’ve had were in the middle of the night that I just wake up to.”

Billboard magazine claims the new Game of Thrones soundtrack will feature music from Maren Morris. The soundtrack will be released on April 26th

Carly Pearce tells People magazine and CBS that her wedding to Michael Ray is almost planned. “He just has to say yes. We’re pretty set. My mom and I are doing it just ourselves. It’s actually been really good.”