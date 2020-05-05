Carnival Cruise Line Says it Will Resume Sailing August 1st

Carnival Cruise Line says it will set sail again starting Aug. 1st. One of the cities it is Operating out of is Galveston. Carnival said that all North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled, but beginning Aug. 1 the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation will sail out. The CDC issued a no sail order in mid-march and then extended it in April. Casey Carr from Sharon Carr Travel in Dallas says this is much needed news for the travel industry. Carnival says their plans will change if the CDC extends the no sail order. In all Carnival plans to operate 8 ships.