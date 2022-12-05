Carriage Rides Downtown Paris

Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris on December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding in style around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. The event is brought to you by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, a 501c3 public charity supporting the Arts all across Lamar County. All rides are by reservation, with tickets available at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 W. Plaza in downtown Paris. There is a limited number of tickets available. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215.