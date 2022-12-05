Roper & White
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Carriage Rides Downtown Paris

 

Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris on December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding in style around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. The event is brought to you by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, a 501c3 public charity supporting the Arts all across Lamar County. All rides are by reservation, with tickets available at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 W. Plaza in downtown Paris. There is a limited number of tickets available. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     