Carrie on Being a Mom A Second Time in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Carrie Underwood is enjoying being a mom to a second child. A source tells the magazine; “Carrie is set to make her first post-baby public appearance next month and she is starting to feel the pressure to lose the baby weight. She has rehearsals and fittings for her tour coming up and knows that she will have to start focusing on work again. Carrie is enjoying her time at home with the boys so much. She loves just nesting and focusing on her family. She’s in no rush to get back into work mode or spend hours working out.”

Riley Green tells HollywoodLife.com that he didn’t know his music career was going to take off. “About the time my football career ended at Jacksonville State, my music career kind of started. And I was not going to class, because I was staying out an playing in bars, you know. I didn’t think anything was going to come from it, I just knew I’d make a couple hundred bucks and could drink for free.”

Chase Rice tells Tampabay.com that he wants to create an escape for fans when he performs. “It’s an escape from reality, that’s for sure. That’s what we create on stage, is an escape for people. Because people have so much going on in their lives, good or bad, whatever it is, they can come forget about it. That’s what we do.”

Brett Young tells Songwriters Universe that he doesn’t like to play songs live before recording them. “I’m pretty close to the vest with that stuff … I’m pretty private about the new stuff. There’s one thing that I take very seriously is song selection on a record, and wanting every song on the record to feel like it belongs.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells The Daily Times that the band lives every moment like their success could be gone the next day. “It is really good to be us right now. We know this is something that won’t last forever. We know at some point, we’ll put out a song, and it won’t work. It might be the next one. Who knows? We just have to keep doing what we love because that’s really what’s served us best. We’re not thinking about it too much. We’re simply seeing what happens.”

Jon Pardi tells the website Grizzly Rose that his grandmother and 90’s country are what inspires him. “My grandmother was a big inspiration for me. I grew up listening to 90’s country so all those guys inspired me as well.”