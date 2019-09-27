Carrie On The Demands Of Motherhood In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Brantley Gilbert tells Billboard magazine that he will never forget the first time one of his songs had an impact on someone. “I was 16 or 17, and I had written a song called ‘Modern Day Prodigal Son.’ At the time, I was playing a lot of motorcycle clubs … there was this one guy, and he was this big mountain of a man. I thought he hung the moon. I saw him fight a couple of times and thought he was bad to the bone. I looked up to him. I sat down one night and they asked me to play some songs, and I played that one. After I did it, this guy came up to me with tears in his eyes. He said ‘I just thought I’d let you know that song spoke to me, and I can relate to that. My mom used to tell me some of the same stuff.’ That really blew my mind for a 16-year-old to have someone in their forties that you looked up to tell you that you wrote a song that they could relate to; that really turned the tables for me. That was definitely a moment in time for me that I won’t forget.”

Carrie Underwood tells The Oklahoman that she is doing her best to balance her “Cry Pretty 360” tour with motherhood. “It’s going really well. I’m kind of the person that just jumps and figures out the details as we go. So, I had a three-month-old when we started this tour, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be fine. I can do that. No problem. We’ll just figure it out. We’ll make it work.’ But that’s mom life. That’s any working mom. That’s what we do. So, we’re just making it. The crowds have been incredible. My band is always amazing. We love what we do and we have fun with it.”

Matt Stell tells Vox magazine that he pursued music while earning two college degrees. “School and music work pretty well together because of different time spans. School is during the day, and you can write your papers and read your books whenever. Music is at night and on weekends. For me, I wasn’t at a point where I felt I could dive in headfirst to music. But then again, I knew I needed to do something that allowed me the time to comb my craft while being productive. I wanted to feel like I was being productive in many ways. I was fortunate enough for most of my Master’s at the University of Arkansas to be a teaching assistant. So I had a pretty nice little gig going there. I played for my school, and it was a good time.”

The Calgary Sun claims Keith Urban is going to perform at halftime of this year’s Grey Cup. The Grey Cup is Canada’s equivalent of America’s Super Bowl and is for the championship of the Canadian Football League. The performance will take place on November 24th

Jon Pardi tells People magazine that Dierks Bentley often passes gas. ”He was vegan, clear the room.”

Luke Bryan tells The Huffington Post that if he hadn’t made it as a singer, he’d probably be working with his dad or his brother-in-law. “I think I would be working for my dad. My dad owns a fertilizer chemical company and a peanut company down in South Georgia. I would be either down there with him or I would be probably working with my brother-in-law in real estate of some sort.”