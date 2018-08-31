Carrie’s New Single and Big & Rich Head to ESPN in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Morgan Evans’ debut U.S. album, “Things That We Drink To,” will be released on October 12th. The Aussie singer made the announcement on Instagram Live yesterday. Holding his guitar, Morgan reminisced about the highlights of the past couple years: moving to the States to pursue his country music dreams, meeting and marrying his wife Kelsea Ballerini, and scoring his first No. 1 with “Kiss Somebody.” Morgan wrote the title track, “Things That We Drink To,” after losing his longtime manager, Rob Potts, unexpectedly last year. A week ago, Morgan remembered Potts by performing the tune at the ACM Honors at the Ryman. After giving fans a sneak peak at the album’s cover, Morgan toasted his supporters with a shot of tequila, before playing a snippet of his debut album’s title track.

Carrie Underwood will soon be releasing her album “Cry Pretty” and she just debuted a new song from it. The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, dropped the song “Love Wins” early this morning. “We’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again / Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins,” Carrie sings in the song. The “Cry Pretty” album will be released in full on September 14th and you can pre-order it now on iTunes – and get “Love Wins” as an instant download.

Big & Rich’s hit “Comin’ To Your City” returns as ESPN’s “College Gameday” theme song for the 12th season. The duo will be special guests the network’s “College GameDay Built by Home Depot” on Saturday at 9 a.m. [ET] on ESPN in South Bend, Indiana, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes on the Michigan Wolverines. The latest opening video was shot this spring at the Woods at Fontanel in Nashville. Big Kenny and John Rich said, ““Comin’ To Your City” is always a crowd pleaser at our live shows. We have been honored to have one of our favorites stand the test of time as the theme song for one of America’s most popular shows.”

Craig Campbell is releasing a new video EP featuring six stripped-down songs called “See You Try Stripped At The Stage,” filmed at the famous downtown Nashville honky tonk The Stage. This is the venue at which Craig held down a regular gig before signing his first record deal. “See You Try Stripped At The Stage” features all six of the songs on Craig’s recently-released “See You Try” EP, his first batch of new music in more than five years. Craig is currently scaling the charts with “See You Try,” the fastest-climbing single of his career.

Florida Georgia Line have signed on headline the “World’s Biggest USO Tour” taking place in Washington, D.C. on September 12th. It will be live-streamed on USO.org and watched at USO centers around the world. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard shared the news on social media this week. Brian said, in part, “My grandfather was a POW and two-time Purple Heart recipient. My uncle and cousin both served overseas. The opportunity to perform for our troops is deeply personal for me and I’m grateful to work with the USO on what is going to be an amazing event.” Earlier this week, Florida Georgia Line earned nominations for Vocal Duo and Single and Musical Event of the Year for “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha at the upcoming CMA Awards, taking place on November 14th in Nashville.