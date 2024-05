The “Carry the Load” benefit for veterans is coming through Mt Vernon this Friday May 24 . In addition, the Homemade Ice Cream Freeze off event for the Carry the Load initiative is at 6:00pm downtown at the Picnic on the Plaza. The Mt Vernon Fire Department and the City of Mount Vernon/Main Street will be providing hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone. Sign up now to participate in the Ice Cream Freeze-off. Call Kassidy Nichole Wesson at 903-537-4070.