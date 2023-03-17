CASA And United Way Partner For Foster Family Info Fair

Attention all residents of Lamar County, the county has less than ten foster homes! There is an urgent need for foster homes in our community. Be a child’s superhero and give them a family and a home. CASA for KIDS and The United Way of Lamar County will have a Foster Family Information Fair at Love Civic Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10:00 am until noon to learn how to become a foster care provider. There is an urgent need for foster homes in our community. Be a child’s superhero and give them a family and a home.