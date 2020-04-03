CASA COVID19 Update

CASA

East Texas CASA Supporters:

The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone, and it’s challenging to keep up with the ever-changing information. Please don’t forget our children during this time. The children forced to stay in a toxic environment with no break to attend school, the children in a new foster care home that need extra support and love. Please watch this video for a CASA update and a few suggestions on ways to help us during this challenging period.

Dionne Lott, Community Development Coordinator

East Texas CASA

1121 Judson Road, Suite 184 Longview, TX 75604

