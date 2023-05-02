CASA for KIDS Receives Grant from the Texas Bar Foundation

CASA for KIDS serving Lamar, Red River, and Delta Counties is very pleased to announce that we have received a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation that is going to allow us to expand our current Parenting Program into neighboring Red River and Delta Counties. To our knowledge, there are not any services like this being offered and we are pleased that through the generosity of the Texas Bar Foundation we are going to be able to provide a Parenting Program in those counties.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation. Because the Texas Bar Foundation has funded CASA’s Parenting Program, it is FREE to all residents of Lamar, Red River, and Delta Counties.

CASA is offering parenting classes in Paris at the CASA office on Tuesday’s from 5:30-7:00pm and Thursdays from 12-1:30pm. Parenting classes are offered in Red River County on Thursdays from 3:30-5:00pm at the Lennox Center in Clarksville. The location and times for parenting classes in Cooper are to be determined and announced soon. In the meantime, call CASA’s parenting coordinator Bonnie O’Toole at 903-737-4346 to schedule your first class.