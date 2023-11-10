Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Cashion Signs with Central Arkansas

Pictured left to right Front row: Blayke Snowton, Brandi Mason, Baleigh Cashion, and Kenny Mason Back row: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Principal Chris Vaughn, Head Boys Track Coach Michael Johnson, Head Girls Track Coach Kevin Adkins, Coach Erika Stanley, Girls Athletic Coordinator LaShunda Dangerfield, and Assistant Athletic Director Chad Helberg,

Baleigh Cashion will continue her track career at the collegiate level after signing her letter of intent with the University of Central Arkansas. As a standout athlete for PHS, Cashion made an impressive showing at last year’s State UIL track meet, bringing home a silver medal in the 4×100 meter relay, and 4×200 meter relay, and 3rd in the 100 meter dash. Baleigh was also on the 4×100 meter relay that finished 6th in the state in 2022.

Head coach Kevin Adkins stated, “To see Baleigh sign with Central Arkansas and to watch her dream of running at the next level become a reality made me proud. The sacrifices she has made to get to this point have finally paid off for her, and I couldn’t be happier for her and her family.”

“I have loved Baleigh from the day I met her; she will always be the hardest worker in the room. She carries a fierceness that is truly rare,” coach Erika Stanley said. “She will do great things, and I will continue to cheer her on every step of the way!”

It is clear that Cashion’s dedication and hard work have paid off, and she is now ready to take her talents to the next level and excel further in her athletic career.

