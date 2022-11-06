Tornado Kills One Person In Morris County

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says a tornado claimed a person’s life north of TX 49, and it was one of three tornados that hit Morris County.

Jose Rodriguez of Cason became a first responder for his neighbors until help arrived Friday evening. As he came home, he heard a loud noise and discovered his neighbor’s trailer was on its top and witnessed two nieces and a sister-in-law crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to help. A girl about seven years old had a nasty cut to her leg, and he used a belt to stop the bleeding. Shortly after that, a DPS trooper arrived and soon brought more help.

The radar above is when the storm hit Cason, and a hook echo is on the Titus-Camp County line showing the tornado, which is close to a Tornado Warning box. The immage was Friday at 6:51 pm.

Morris County Judge’s Statment

We are still assessing the damage following the severe weather event in Morris County and the surrounding areas on November 4, 2022. However, here is what we know currently. We believe three separate tornadoes passed through Morris County.

The second tornado, believed to be the most destructive, touched down in the Cason community at approximately 6:50. The tornado crossed FM 144, roughly a mile and a quarter south of State Highway 11, damaging several homes in the area. The tornado continued in a northeasterly direction, crossing over County Roads 1202 and 1203. It destroyed at least two homes in this area and several others damaged. Our county commissioner and road crew have cleared most of the roads in this area, but there is likely still much debris. Please avoid this area if at all possible.

Next, the tornado path crossed State Highway 11 near County Road 1225. There are several trees down in this area. Our commissioners and road crews continue to work in this area. At this point, the tornado continued in the northeasterly direction, mainly through pasture land adjacent to Boggy Creek. The tornado then crossed State Highway 49 just east of Mount Moriah Church. Again, there are several reports of downed power lines, downed trees, and damage to structures in this area.

The tornado continued on its northeasterly path north of State Highway 49, passing over County Roads 3109, 3201, 3203, 3204, 3207, 3209, and 3211. There are many downed trees and power lines in this area, as well as several damaged or destroyed homes. Sadly, there is one confirmed casualty in this area at this time. The county commissioner and the road and bridge crew have been working all night and are still working to clear these roads. Please avoid this area if at all possible.

The tornado next crossed over State Highway 259, very near County Road 4205 and Williams Chapel. It damaged several homes in this area. Crews continue to work in this area to clear roads and remove trees.

Continuing northeast, the tornado crossed over County Road 4301 before crossing over TX 338 just north of County Road 4301. The tornado damaged at least two more structures in this area. In addition, this area has ample power lines down so that citizens may be without power.

Again the tornado continued northeast. It crossed over County Roads 4207 and 4304, just southeast of Naples, before continuing into Cass County. Crews are working in this area to clear roads and work back toward TX 338.

We do not yet know the full extent of the damage. However, we have emergency management personnel, county commissioners, road and bridge employees, law enforcement officers, volunteer fire departments, and medical first responders from all over the county working diligently. They respond to calls, clear roads, and check on our citizens. I am grateful to all of them. Please pray for these people and those who suffered losses last night. We covet your prayers.

Doug Reeder

Morris County Judge