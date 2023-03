The deaths of three children in Cass County now are being investigated as homicides. Autopsy reports said the girls, ages 9,8 and 5 died of strangulation and suffered from lacerations. They were reported missing about in July by their cousin Paris Propps, who was babysitting them. The three girls’ bodies were recovered the next day from a pond just outside Atlanta, Texas. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.