Cass County Lawyer Indicted For Smuggling Methamphetamine

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Thursday that the court indicted a 49-year-old Cass County man.

A federal grand jury indicted Bryan Lee Simmons on March 18, 2020, and charged him with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and using a firearm during and with drug trafficking. After his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne, Cox received detainment orders pending trial.

According to the indictment, from at least July 2019 and continuing to about August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine. On August 29, 2019, he possessed methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. During and concerning those crimes, he maintained a pistol.

If convicted, Simmons faces a minimum of five years and as much as life in federal prison. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division, with Cass County’s District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. The Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok is prosecuting the case. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.