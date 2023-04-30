Cass County Man Missing

East Texas authorities are searching for 56-year-old Larry Bob Ballard Jr.of Cass County. He’s a diabetic who has been missing since Thursday. He’s a white male, 5-8 weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen near County Road 2116 and County Road 2118 where his truck was stuck.

Larry Bob Ballard JR, 56 yrs old, W/M, 5-08, 200 lbs

Last seen wearing blue jeans, t-shirt and long sleeve blue denim shirt.

Last seen 11pm thursday on CR 2116 at CR 2118 where truck has been stuck. On foot walking towards the area north of douglassville around hwy 8 and CR 2122.

Diabetic that’s has been gone from his residence for 3 days