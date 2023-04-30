Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cass County Man Missing

 

Larry Bob Ballard, Jr
Photo courftsey of Cass County S.O

East Texas  authorities are searching for 56-year-old Larry Bob Ballard Jr.of Cass County. He’s  a diabetic who has been missing since Thursday. He’s a white male, 5-8 weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen near County Road 2116 and County Road 2118 where his truck was stuck.

 

Missing Person.
Larry Bob Ballard JR, 56 yrs old, W/M, 5-08, 200 lbs
Last seen wearing blue jeans, t-shirt and long sleeve blue denim shirt.
Last seen 11pm thursday on CR 2116 at CR 2118 where truck has been stuck. On foot walking towards the area north of douglassville around hwy 8 and CR 2122.
Diabetic that’s has been gone from his residence for 3 days
Please call 9037567511 with any information.

