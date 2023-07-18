Cass County Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

MARSHALL, Texas – An Avinger man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2023, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap on July 17, 2023.

According to information presented in court, Tolar was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Marshall area. On Jan. 12, 2021, law enforcement officers intercepted a package of almost 3 kilograms of methamphetamine that was shipped through the postal service and intended for Tolar. On May 8, 2021, Tolar was stopped by law enforcement officers and found in possession of 505 grams of methamphetamine and 110 grams of marijuana. As the importer and distributor of methamphetamine, Tolar was held responsible for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing multiple kilos of methamphetamine. Tolar was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 15, 2022, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations), Texas Department of Public Safety-Criminal Investigations Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.