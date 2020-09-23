" /> Cass County Woman Sentenced For Federal Drug Trafficking Violations – EastTexasRadio.com
Cass County Woman Sentenced For Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

6 hours ago


U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap sentenced 24-year old Ashley Christine McDaniel of Avinger after she pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The judge sentenced her to 120 months in federal prison. Court documents show that McDaniel delivered approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine during a controlled purchase in Morris County for $500 cash. In all, McDaniel had about 59 grams of methamphetamine, for which she received $1,170. The DPS and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

