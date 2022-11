In Mapleton, IL, a Caterpillar employee was “immediately incinerated” when he fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It was the ninth day on the job for the 39-year-old man. OSHA said the employee could have avoided his death if Caterpillar had installed proper safety guards. OSHA cited Caterpillar Inc. for one willful violation and ordered them to pay a fine of $145,027.