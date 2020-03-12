" /> Cattle Raisers Convention Postponed – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Cattle Raisers Convention Postponed

1 hour ago

TSCRA postpones Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to the recently elevated concern surrounding coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive committee today voted unanimously to postpone the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo to fall. 

“Our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said Robert E. McKnight, a rancher from Fort Davis and president of the association. “While we’re disappointed, we can’t continue with our plans for our late March event; we know it’s the right thing to do. We’re also excited we can still offer the same high-quality event attendees were looking forward to later this year.” 

McKnight said the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will now be this fall in Fort Worth, as it merges the convention with the association’s Policy Meeting. The announcement of the date and other details will be next week once confirmed. 

While we finalize the details, registered attendees should know that the cancelation of their hotel reservations is automatic. Refunds will be processed by the individual hotels within two to three weeks. 

Convention registration fees can be carried over to the new dates or refunded in full. The association will contact registered guests within the next week to determine their preference. Exhibitors will also have the option of transferring their registration fee to the fall event or receiving a full refund. 

More details will be released within the next two weeks as they become available. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     