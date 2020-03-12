Cattle Raisers Convention Postponed

TSCRA postpones Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to the recently elevated concern surrounding coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive committee today voted unanimously to postpone the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo to fall.

“Our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said Robert E. McKnight, a rancher from Fort Davis and president of the association. “While we’re disappointed, we can’t continue with our plans for our late March event; we know it’s the right thing to do. We’re also excited we can still offer the same high-quality event attendees were looking forward to later this year.”

McKnight said the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will now be this fall in Fort Worth, as it merges the convention with the association’s Policy Meeting. The announcement of the date and other details will be next week once confirmed.

While we finalize the details, registered attendees should know that the cancelation of their hotel reservations is automatic. Refunds will be processed by the individual hotels within two to three weeks.

Convention registration fees can be carried over to the new dates or refunded in full. The association will contact registered guests within the next week to determine their preference. Exhibitors will also have the option of transferring their registration fee to the fall event or receiving a full refund.

More details will be released within the next two weeks as they become available.