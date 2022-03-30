Cattle Theft Caught At Lindale

Jesus Perez-Sanchez, 65, of Lindale, faces two counts of cattle theft after a monthslong investigation from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA). In addition, Sanchez faces two third-degree felony counts of livestock theft worth less than $150,000. He was taken into custody on March 11 after the investigation began in Dec. 2021. An “absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.” Perez-Sanchez allegedly took three yearlings to a livestock auction and placed one of them in his name without the landowner’s consent.