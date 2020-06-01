CDC Calls For Major Changes To America’s Offices

Many American workers will be returning to offices in the months to come, but some employers may opt to just let them keep working from home once they see the new guideline from the CDC. The recommendations include keeping desks six feet apart, or installing plastic shielding where social distancing is not an option.

They also advise workers wear cloth face coverings at all times, and to prevent workers from “handshaking, hugs, and fist bumps.” Employers are also asked to make sure social distancing is maintained in all common areas and even in elevators, to stagger shifts during the day to reduce the density of workers in common areas, and to “replace high-touch communal items, such as coffee pots, water coolers, and bulk snacks” with pre-packaged, single-serving alternatives.