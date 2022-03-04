CDC Changing Masking Guidance

The feds are changing the COVID rules, but health leaders say that you should not throw that mask away just yet. Under new guidance from the CDC, nearly 70-percent of the country lives in areas where face masks are no longer required. But Dr. Bryan Alsip with the University of Texas Health Systems says there are still situations where covering your face indoors is a good idea and says there is still plenty of COVID circulating in Texas. He says a high-quality mask remains an important tool that can reduce your risk of infection.