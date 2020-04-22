CDC Director Warns Second Wave Of Coronavirus Could Be ‘Even More Difficult’

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on Tuesday warned that in the winter, a second wave of the coronavirus could be “even more difficult than the one we just went through” because it will likely coincide with the beginning of flu season. “When I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean,” Redfield told The Washington Post. “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.” Having concurrent coronavirus and flu outbreaks would overwhelm hospitals, Redfield said, and federal and state officials must use the next few months to get prepared for a rough winter. He suggested officials continue to encourage social distancing, increase testing, and remind Americans during the fall to get their flu shots.