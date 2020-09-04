CDC Puts Hold On Rental Evictions

Starting today( Friday 0904), renters who can show they can’t pay because of the pandemic can apply for an eviction ban under the Center for Disease Control’s new order. The order says renters must turn in a signed declaration to their landlords, affirming they will be homeless or forced to move into crowded homes with other people. Renters can’t make more than $99,000 a year for an individual. Couples must make less than $198,000. Renters must also affirm that they’ve tried to apply for other forms of rental assistance. The CDC’s new order would stop evictions that are already in progress.