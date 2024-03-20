ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Sandlin Header 2022

CDC Urges Vaccination Amid Rise in Measles Cases

The Centers for Disease Control is out with a health alert, warning about a rapid rise in measles cases. Experts say this needs to be taken seriously. Terri Burke with the Texas-based Immunization project says the vaccines are safe and effective, despite what some celebrities claim. There are at least 60 confirmed cases in 17 states. This week’s warning comes ahead of the busy summer travel season. The CDC says many countries that are favorites for American tourists are experiencing measles outbreaks, as well.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved