CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

A new CDC assessment shows that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) protect older adults against COVID-19-related hospitalizations. People 65+ who were fully vaccinated were 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than their unvaccinated counterparts. People who were only partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. These data support that COVID-19 vaccines can significantly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations among older adults; the risk for severe illness with COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. bit.ly/MMWR42821