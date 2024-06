Celebrate America is sponsoring two free Independence Day events in Paris, Texas, this year. The first is a Fireworks Display on Wednesday, July 3 at the Love Civic Center. The show begins at 9:15 p.m.

The July 4 Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4. Leaving from the north parking lot of the Lamar County Courthouse, the parade will move south to the City of Paris downtown square, turn east on Clarksville then north on 12th Street, and returning westward on Lamar Ave. to the square.