Celebrate Cooper Lake State Park’s 25th Anniversary

Cooper, TX— Fall may be the best time to experience a Texas State Park, and Cooper Lake State Park is no exception! The park’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is making this October more special than most. Cooper Lake State Park was opened to the public in 1996 and is one of the newest parks in our vast Texas State Park system. The festivities will take place on Oct 15 and Oct 16. We are waiving all entrance fees during the two-day event, so that means FREE!

On Oct 15 at the Doctors Creek Unit, we will host our official 25th Anniversary Ceremony at 10:00 am. Headliners will be the Texas State Park Director, Rodney Franklin, the Hopkins County Judge, Robert Newsom, the City of Cooper Texas Mayor, Darren Braddy, the Army Corps of Engineer Lake Manager, Matt Seavey, and others! The park invites the public, and the Friends of Doctors Creek, Inc. provides refreshments A Special thanks to the Cooper ISD and North Hopkins ISD for event support.

On Oct 15 at 7:00 pm, at the South Sulphur Unit, the Main Street Community Theatre of Sulphur Springs will host a theatrical production. This performance will be at the amphitheater located near the Honey Creek Day Use Area. The production is free and is titled “Community Players Variety Show.” Arrive early for the best seating.

On Oct 16, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the South Sulphur Unit, a wide variety of family fun events, and we provide displays. It includes guided hikes, a visit with a water safety dog, “Bobber,” learn about the mammals of the park, get a quick course on boater safety, a visit with a game warden, and so much more!

The park hosts the Reilly Springs Jamboree Band with special musical guests on Oct 16 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. It is the perfect way to conclude our 25th celebration on the banks of Cooper Lake listening to classic country music. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the concert! This free, fun event will provide concert-goers with access to some of the best local music our area has to offer. Listen in your lawn chairs or your boat floating on the lake. Bring your refreshments and food and enjoy! Remember, alcohol is not allowed. Special thanks to the Friends of Doctors Creek, Inc. for supporting this musical event.

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Commonly caught are crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units. Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park .

Other popular activities include hiking our trails, or just resting under a giant Post Oaktree, or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free.

Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass (Remember, October 15 and 16 free entrance). In addition, unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle are possible with purchasing a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, suitable for over 12 months. So buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Oct 5– 4:30 pm – Backyard Bass (What a catch! Is it a keeper?)

Oct 5– 5:00 pm – Music Fest (Live music and free entry!)

Oct 12– 4:00 pm – Kayaking 101 (Learn to Kayak and enjoy the lake in a whole new way.) Reservation required.

Oct 13– 8:00 pm – Moon Mania (Learn about the dark side of the moon, and play a game of werewolf.)

Oct 18– 3:00 pm – Critter Corner (Stop in for stories, science, and props!)

Oct 19– 10:00 am – Pollinator vs. Terminator (Find out about these nature lovers or fighters on a guided hike with activities!)

Oct 19– 8:30 am – Hunter Education, Fee, and reservation required.

Oct 20– 10:00 am – Photo Hike (Become a scientist through the lens. Join the Texas Pollinator Bioblitz)

Oct 25– 6:30 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate true nightlife.)

Oct 26– 4:30 pm – Sunset Kayaking (Calling all experienced kayakers! Enjoy the ambiance of sunsets at the lake.) Reservation required.

Oct 27– 3:00 pm – The Scoop on Poop (Do you know whose scat? Can you recreate that? Get the scoop!)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Oct 5– 10:00 am – Yoga in the Park

Oct 12– 11:00 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking)

Oct 13– 10:00 am – Photo Hike (Become a scientist through the lens. Join the Texas Pollinator Bioblitz)

Oct 18– 6:30 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate authentic nightlife.)

Oct 19– 4:00 pm – Archery (Want to be the next Katniss? Start right in your park with a ranger)

Oct 20– 3:00 pm – Formation Station (How are fossils created? Do you have what it takes? Take to the road of fossilization with a ranger!)

Oct 25– 3:00 pm – Critter Corner (Stop in for stories, science, and props!)

Oct 26 – 6:30 pm – Going Batty! (Learn why bats are so important!)

Oct 26– 7:00 pm – Starry Eyed & Star-crossed (Join a ranger for stellar stories of the night sky.)

Oct 27– 10:00 am – Mushy Hike (Autumn rains bring out mushroom brains! Learn to ID on a guided hike.)

Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with a park entrance fee unless otherwise stated ($5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free!). No need to register — show up!

*Events and programs are subject to cancellation due to weather. If canceled, an update will be on the Facebook posting. Please get in touch with park staff for more information and the latest updates.