Cell Phones And Public Schools

The Texas Tribune reports that a bill banning Texas K-12 students from using cell phones in school is on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. Under the bill, schools will not allow students to use their cell phones during the school day. School districts will determine where students can store their phones, such as in secure pouches, lockers, charging stations, or backpacks. The policy also requires schools to have disciplinary actions in place for students who break the rules, including the possibility of confiscating their phones. Students who need their phones for medical or safety reasons will be allowed to keep them.

El Texas Tribune informa que un proyecto de ley que prohíbe a los estudiantes de K-12 de Texas usar teléfonos celulares en la escuela está en el escritorio del gobernador Greg Abbott. Según el proyecto de ley, las escuelas no permitirán que los estudiantes usen sus teléfonos celulares durante el día escolar. Los distritos escolares determinarán dónde los estudiantes pueden guardar sus teléfonos, como en bolsas seguras, casilleros, estaciones de carga o mochilas. La política también requiere que las escuelas tomen medidas disciplinarias para los estudiantes que infrinjan las reglas, incluida la posibilidad de confiscar sus teléfonos. Los estudiantes que necesiten sus teléfonos por razones médicas o de seguridad podrán conservarlos.