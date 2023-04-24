Center To Offer $350K In Grants to Texas Rural Women Entrepreneurs

DENTON – The Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE), a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University, will begin accepting applications for its Texas Rural Woman Grant on May 15.

Thirty-five, $10,000 grants for a total of $350,000 will be awarded to qualified Texas rural women who have been in business for at least three years. It marks the first time the grant has been offered to help women in rural areas who need capital to expand their businesses.

A completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m. June 9. Winners will be announced on June 26. To determine rural eligibility, check this list of Texas counties.

Grants may be used for the purchase of machinery, equipment or technology, farm implements, fencing or products; acquisition of new inventory or raw materials; purchase and installation of fixtures or display units, property improvements, or other business-related activity that is aligned with the purpose of the program. Grants cannot be used for wages, salaries or sales tax.

Awardees will meet with a small-business advisor as well as complete a virtual training course hosted by the center to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to financial growth, business development and marketing.

“The Center for Women Entrepreneurs is funded to help women business owners throughout the state of Texas,” said Tracy Irby, CWE director. “Rural women don’t have access to the resources, training or capital that typically is available in the metropolitan areas. This grant can help 35 women that may not have the resources to expand their business.”

For more information, FAQs or to apply, visit the Texas Rural Grant website.