CenterPoint Energy Announces Relief Fund

CenterPoint Energy Foundation announces $1.5 million COVID-19 Relief Fund

Contributions to support those impacted by the coronavirus

Houston – April 6, 2020 – CenterPoint Energy today announced through its foundation the company would contribute $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations, agencies, and causes that are committed to supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. CenterPoint Energy’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will include $1 million in direct contributions, as well as up to $500,000 in matching gifts for employees’ contributions to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations.

“During this challenging time, the safety and well-being of CenterPoint Energy’s customers, employees, contractors, and communities we serve remain a top priority,” said John W. Somerhalder II, interim president, and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “We hope to assist the most vulnerable of our population who are experiencing significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we will strive to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Qualifying nonprofit organizations in CenterPoint Energy’s utility footprint of Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas will be eligible to receive grants. Organizations that are interested in applying for a CenterPoint Energy COVID-19 Relief Fund grant should visit www.centerpointenergy.com/cnpgives.

CenterPoint Energy continues to provide additional support to customers regarding their utility service. As previously announced, the company will support customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements, or extensions during the COVID-19 crisis. Also, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas service disconnections for nonpayment. For customers in southwest Indiana, this includes the temporary suspension of electric service disconnections.

Additional information about CenterPoint Energy’s COVID-19 response is at centerpointenergy.com.