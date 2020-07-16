CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to utilize payment arrangements, bill assistance during COVID-19

Houston – July 16, 2020 – CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to contact the company if they are experiencing financial difficulty and may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the COVID-19 situation. While CenterPoint Energy has currently suspended natural gas service disconnections, customers are encouraged to call now to avoid a disruption once the suspension ends.

“We remain committed to keeping our customers’ interests and well-being top of mind during the pandemic and ask that they contact us as soon as possible so we can offer bill payment assistance,” said Tal Centers, vice president of Gas Operations in Texas. “While we have not yet resumed disconnections due to nonpayment, we want to ensure customers have plenty of time to contact us and make arrangements for outstanding balances.”

If you need payment assistance, we encourage you to contact customer service for guidance regarding payment programs in your area. In many cases, as part of COVID-19, qualification guidelines for assistance have been relaxed to assist as many customers as possible.

Customers can visit CenterPointEnergy.com/PaymentAssistance or log into CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount to request a payment extension or arrangement.

CenterPoint Energy also asks that customers be mindful of scammers targeting utility customers during this time. The company would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.