CenterPoint Energy scores highest on residential customer satisfaction in the energy utility sector.

Investments in customer service platforms provide a foundation for offering creative solutions that enhance customer service

Houston – April 17, 2019 – CenterPoint Energy achieved residential customer satisfaction highest ranking among energy utilities, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Energy Utilities Report 2018-2019.

ACSI asked customers to evaluate their recent experiences with the most significant energy utilities. This year, nearly every investor-owned utility company experienced a year-over-year drop in customer satisfaction, but CenterPoint Energy remained at the top of the category. The energy delivery company added 77,000 new natural gas and electric utility customers in 2018 and finished with an ACSI score of 80, compared to the investor-owned utilities and municipal utilities category averages of 73.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with an exceptional experience by investing in technologies that give them useful information and provide them with services that are valuable to them,” said Gregg Knight, senior vice president, and chief customer officer for CenterPoint Energy. “We are also working on expanding services that our customers have indicated they would like us to provide.

“It’s especially rewarding that our company and employees are being recognized nationally for our commitment to delivering value and great service to our customers,” Knight added.

The ACSI Energy Utilities Report 2018-2019 covers three categories of energy utilities (investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative). Results are based on interviews with 21,646 residential customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between Jan. 16 and Dec. 25, 2018. Customers are asked to evaluate their recent experiences with the most significant energy utilities in terms of market share, plus an aggregate category consisting of “all other”—and thus smaller—companies.