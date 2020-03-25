CenterPoint Energy Updates

CenterPoint Energy provides natural gas customers updates for Texas concerning service during the Coronavirus situation.

Houston – March 25, 2020 – CenterPoint Energy continues to be committed to providing its customers throughout its service territory with safe and reliable service during the current Coronavirus situation. During this challenging time, CenterPoint Energy is committed to serving its customers and keeping them informed as the situation continues to evolve.

CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas crews will continue to provide service by responding to calls and completing work orders. If you see CenterPoint Energy crews performing work, please avoid approaching them and continue to practice social distancing.

CenterPoint Energy will continue to support those natural gas customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements, or extensions during the Coronavirus situation. Also, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas service disconnections for nonpayment. There have been reports of scams following the COVID-19 outbreak. CenterPoint Energy reminds customers that CenterPoint Energy would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection. Natural gas customers who would like to discuss payment options should call 1-800-752-8036 or visit the company’s website.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, contractors, and communities as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve,” said Tal Centers, CenterPoint Energy’s vice president of Regional Operations in Texas. “CenterPoint Energy has activated its Pandemic Preparedness Plan, and we continue to monitor updates and follow protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and state and local officials. We are also working closely with all regulatory agencies, government entities, and emergency management organizations across our service territory.”

CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees, and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. These safety measures include: