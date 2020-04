Music Maker

Mom and Me Class

It is a time for song and dance!

Meets once a week on Tuesday mornings from 8:45 to 9:30

Music class can help your baby and toddlers language and brain development along with other milestones like socialization experiences. Singing and dancing with your baby is a beautiful way to bond!

$40 per month and a $10 non-refundable registration fee

To register for the 2020-2021 School Year,

Please call 903.784.0829

or email centraldayschool1959@gmail.com

SPACE is LIMITED