Central Texas Man Wants Reduction For Insurrection

Christopher Ray Crider

Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Ray Grider, 40, is asking a federal judge to dismiss five of the nine charges against him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A superseding indictment added a third felony charge and one misdemeanor count against Grider and increased his maximum prison time if convicted to 39 ½ years. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of D.C. already has denied a request from Grider to dismiss an obstruction of an official proceeding charge, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term.