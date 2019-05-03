Chamber Connection 05.02.19

By Lezley Brown

I have some big news to report about the Homemade Ice Cream Freeze-off. Shannon Oaks Church will be taking over the Ice Cream Freeze-off from the Chamber. So… what does this mean for you? It means that everything will be exactly the same! The Ice Cream Freeze-off will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 5:30 p.m. on the rear lawn of Shannon Oaks, just before the hot air balloon launch and glow. Tickets will be $5.00 for all-you-can-eat-while-it-lasts. To register to compete in the Ice Cream or to sponsor this wonderful event, please contact Josh Whitlock at (903) 885- 6542, or visit their website at http://shannonoakschurch.com/whats-going-on/events. We all scream for ice cream!

Process of Care Symposium scheduled for tonight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital—Sulphur Springs are partnering to present a panel discussion called The Process of Care for Your Aging Parents. This night is designed so attendees can hear the panel discussion and are able to then walk through booths to collect information and ask individualized questions. Reservations are free to the public but VERY limited in availability. To register for attendance, please sign up at the following link, https://howtocareforagingparents.eventbrite.com.

Be Well, Live Well – Healthy Aging Series

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County, is offering the “Be Well, Live Well – Healthy Aging” series. Topics include Be Independent, Eat Well; Be Able, Read the Label; Be Safe, Eat Safe; Be Creative, Plan Meals; and Be Fit, Move More. Recipe demonstrations and sampling will also be included. Dates are Mondays and Thursdays. May 6, 9, 13, and 16, 10:00 a.m., at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. There is no charge, but interested individuals are asked to call 903-885-3443 so adequate preparations can be made.

Workforce Solutions is hosting a Career & Community Resource Expo on May 7th

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting a Career & Community Resources Expo at the ROC, 120 Oak Street in Sulphur Springs, on Tuesday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are accepting vendors on a first come first served basis with a deadline for vendors of April 30th. Exhibitor space is free of charge but limited. For additional information, please call Workforce Solutions at (903) 885-7556 x 414.

Hopkins County Emergency Management will participate in a Drill

Organizations from Hopkins County and surrounding areas will participate in a full-scale exercise on Friday, May 10th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Emergency teams will be participating in fictional activities and are expressing to our community that these incidents are not real. The areas being used will be clearly marked. These are simple steps being taken so that Hopkins County will be well prepared. If you have any questions about the exercise, contact Kristy Springfield at kspringfield@hopkinscountytx.org.

The Odd Couple, presented by Community Players

Community Players presents the Odd Couple, female version at the Main Street Theatre, 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th at 7 p.m. Additional show times are Sunday, May 19th at 2 p.m., Friday, May 24th at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 26th at 2 p.m. Seats are limited and can be purchase at www.communityplayersinc.com.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop

The Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Topics include marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. There is no charge for the workshop. Engaged couples will receive a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Please contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 to reserve seats. Lunch and refreshments provided.