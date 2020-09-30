Chamber Connection 10.01.20

by Lezley Brown

Have you ever wanted to judge stew in the Hopkins County Stew Contest? Here is your chance! We are looking for individuals to serve as judges in this year’s Stew Contest. If you are interested, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515.

The time has come to pre-order your stew for this year’s Stew Drive-thru! You can make your pre-order beginning October 1 by calling or coming by the Chamber, and you can select your favorite cook’s stew until October 21. If you do not pre-order, but drive through on Stew day, you will not be able to choose a specific cook’s stew. You will, though, get to choose chicken or beef. All quarts are $10 and will include cheese and crackers. There are no tickets for park admission sold, but the drive-through will be available while supplies last. Stew will on Saturday, October 24, 2020, “Stew, We’re Driving Through!” Thank goodness something is finally able to happen in 2020!

The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling our 2020 Hopkins County Christmas ornament. This ornament is the third of our series and features our beautiful Dairy Museum. The year’s date is on it, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect addition to a rare collection. They are $40 each and flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for October 1, Fieldhouse Sports. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.