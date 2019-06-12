Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

The weather played its part in the success of the Balloon Festival, Ice Cream Freeze-off, Dairy Festival Parade, and Milking Contest that were held this weekend. We couldn’t have asked for anything better. However, that wasn’t my favorite part of the weekend. My favorite part was witnessing how Hopkins County always bands together for the good of the place we live and work. In a heartbeat of time news had spread that protestors were making their way to Sulphur Springs; and right away, Hopkins County was ready to love each other and the protestors as well. Over and over again I saw acts of kindness among the ones who live here, and I was so proud to call this place home. Let there never be a doubt that something special exists in our little neck of the woods.

Here is the remainder of the 60th Anniversary Dairy Festival schedule:

Wednesday through Saturday, June 12–15

Carnival on the Civic Center Grounds

Saturday, June 15th

Whipped Challenge, 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Park

Coronation Pageant, 7:00 p.m. at SSISD Auditorium

Central Baptist Church hosts their VBS

Central Baptist Church, located at 840 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their Vacation Bible School called Sports Camp from June 17-20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information visit www.atcentral.org.

The Sweet Grind has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, June 18th at noon. The Sweet Grind is located at 213 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend!

Chaffer’s Place presents their monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live concert called Back Through the Decades, A Musical Tribute to Good Music. Concert will be held on June 20th, and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info.

Hopkins County Emergency Management will participate in a Drill

Organizations from Hopkins County and surrounding areas will participate in a full-scale exercise on Friday, June 21st from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Emergency teams will be participating in fictional activities and are expressing to our community that these incidents are not real. The areas being used will be clearly marked. These are simple steps being taken so that Hopkins County will be well prepared. If you have any questions about the exercise, contact Kristy Springfield at kspringfield@hopkinscountytx.org.

Gordmans to host a ribbon cutting

On June 27th, Bealls will officially close and become Gordmans of Sulphur Springs. They will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on the 27th at 9 a.m. Please make plans to attend and welcome Gordmans to Sulphur Springs.

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival

The Dairy Festival officially kicked off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 7th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Many were there and celebrate the start of the 60th Anniversary of the Dairy Festival!