Hopkins County Chamber Connection – March 31

By Butch Burney

Golfers have until noon Friday to enter the 33rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, coming to Sulphur Springs Country Club on Friday, April 8.

The tournament format is a six-person scramble, with the low net team putting their names on the trophy. The morning tee time is 8:00 am, and registration is $750 per team, including three carts, 12 mulligans, six meals, range balls, a company banner on hole No. 1, and sponsor list recognition.

If you aren’t a golfer, there are also opportunities to contribute goody bag items, raffle prizes, door prizes, and hole sponsorships to promote your business.

To register, go to the Chamber website at HopkinsChamber.org or call the office at 903-885-6515.

School Days

Education will be the Chamber’s next Lunch and Learn topic, scheduled for 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 20. Cumby ISD faculty will be on hand to talk about their PTECH program and how student internships can benefit businesses and students alike.

Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb will also be on hand to discuss the $93 million bond proposal that will go before voters in May.

The cost of the Lunch and Learn is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. To register, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Showing Love to the Kids Kingdom

Plans are coming together to re-fit and rehab the Kids Kingdom in Buford Park.

This year’s Leadership Class has adopted Kids Kingdom’s rehabilitation, everyone’s favorite playing round, as its class project. And just like when constructed 25 years ago, everyone is invited to help.

The Leadership Class has designated the weekend of April 22-24 as workdays to re-stain all the wood in the Kids Kingdom. It will be professionally power washed before that weekend to prepare for the staining.

The class is also planning to replace and repair the equipment, such as the handicap swing, chains, swings, tires, etc., for the playground, restore the ground mulch, and install lighting for safety and security.

Contact the Chamber to sign up to help that weekend!

Marketing Strategy

Marketing expert Melissa Forziat will be in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, March 31, for an in-person presentation on creating a Profitable Marketing Strategy. The Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Paris Junior College sponsor her visit.

Forziat will speak at 5:00 pm on March 31 at City Hall. There is no charge for the event, but registration is requested. To sign-up, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

The session will talk about building a marketing funnel for your business to grow the relationships with your audience and generate more sales. You will discover how to develop more sales, referrals, and loyalty from your audience.

Wildcat Jazz

Wildcat Jazz Band’s Second Annual Jazz on the Square is coming downtown at 7:00 pm Thursday, April 21. They will feature songs from Three Dog Night, The B-52s, the Blues Brothers, etc.

Living Well

Be Well, Live Well is the topic of a four-session program offered by the Texas AgriLife Extension Office. The sessions are on April 11, 14, 18, and 21, at 10:00 am each day. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 or jshicks@ag.tamu.edu.

Be a Kids Superhero

You can be a superhero in attire and deed with the CASA Superhero Virtual Walk to promote Child Abuse Awareness. You are encouraged to walk or run anytime, anywhere during April while wearing a superhero costume, cape, or blue shirt. Post your photo on social media with the hashtag #lakecountrycasa.

Spring Market

The Spring Market on Main is from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Main Street Saturday, April 23. Come out, shop, eat and purchase from vendors, booths, and shops.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

Casino games and an evening of patriotism will be the closing part of the Patriot Sporting Challenge on Saturday, April 9, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

From 2:30 to 5:30 pm, casino games and a reception with beer, wine, and cocktails will be available. Additionally, there will be raffles and drawings.

Buy a Table for eight people for just $600, limited availability. After the casino games, dinner will include four different entrees. Special guest speaker Ginger Gilbert Ravella, a military wife and widow, mother of five children, and recipient of Folds of Honor scholarships, writer, and international, will provide an address.

The keynote speaker SFC Greg Stube will follow her. He is a retired Army Ranger, Green Beret, Special Forces, Advanced Urban Combat training, served in Combat Operations in the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan, and is a leadership consultant for the FBI.

Following that, Cooper Wade and his six-piece country and western band will provide music for the dance. For more information, contact PatriotSportingChallenge@gmail.com or text 817-296-8985.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Children’s Museum in Commerce hosts an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2, at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. The hunt is free with admission to the museum, located on State Highway 11. The event includes Easter crafts and all day and photos with the Easter bunny.

Night With Champions

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts a Night With Champions, celebrating student-athlete success and the university’s transition to Division I on Friday, April 8, at the Rayburn Student Center. The event starts at 5:15 with a VIP reception, and the program begins at 7 pm. Proceeds support student-athlete scholarships. For more information, contact Lion Athletics at 903-468-8760 or email Donovan.Burriss@tamuc.edu.

Business of the Week

Los Mochis Restaurant is the Business of the Week for March 30. Keep up with our Business of the Week by following the Chamber on Instagram, Facebook and visiting our website.

Los Mochis/ Chamber of Commerce

Ribbon Cuttings

The city hosted a ribbon-cutting at the fitness pad at Pacific Park on Friday, March 25. The pad is free and available for all to use.