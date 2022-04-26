Chamber Connection – April 27

By Butch Burney

Eat as much crawfish as you can and also help a great cause with Rotary Club’s Claws for a Cause benefit dinner from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 30, downtown. Proceeds will go to selected non-profits and scholarships.

Tickets are still available for the crawfish dinner with fixings. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Dub and The Love Machines will also be playing for the cause.

Be a Kids Superhero

You can be a superhero in attire and deed with the CASA Superhero Virtual Walk to promote Child Abuse Awareness. During the month of April, you are encouraged to walk or run anytime anywhere while wearing a superhero costume, cape or simply a blue shirt. Post your photo on social media with the hasthtag #lakecountrycasa.

Mabel’s Foundation

Mabel’s Foundation is hosting the third annual Trade School Dinner to support Nuevo Progreso Trade Schools on Saturday, May 7, from 3-6 p.m. at the Lake Fork Baptist Church, 9483 FM 515 in Alba. There will be free will offering at the door for a crappie fish fry with all the fixings. Carry out or sit down is available. Please call 605-431-9655 to let them know you’re coming.

Ribbon Cuttings

Northeast Texas Gellyball will host a ribbon cutting at their new location at 1511 South Broadway Street at noon Friday, April 29. Please welcome them to Sulphur Springs.

Kay Jae + Co Boutique, located at 325 South Davis St., will host a ribbon cutting for their shop at noon on Thursday, May 5. Please visit this new boutique.

The North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department will host a ribbon cutting at their firehouse at 72 West FM 71. Please join us for that event.

Let ‘Er Rip hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, April 20, at 1441 Shannon Road. Please welcome them to the business community.

The Shave Shop hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, April 22, at Kids Kingdom. They are available for special events.

Business of the Week

Bulkley and Associates is the Chamber’s Business of the Week for April 27. See more about our Business of the Week on the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook pages as well as our website.

