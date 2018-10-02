Chamber Donates $3000

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce donated $3,000 to the Red River Lone Star Support Committee. The picture was taken at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce- 819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX.

Pictured L-R is Mike Malone, President & CEO of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Mark Van Herpen, Chairman of the Texarkana Chamber Board of Directors, and Jerry Sparks and Dennis Lewis with the Red River Lone Star Support Committee.

The Red River Lone Star Support Committee is a nonprofit organization that assists the Red River Army Depot and other defense-related organizations with budget and workforce reductions and economic development opportunities.

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is a proud supporter of the Red River Lone Star Support Committee.