Chamber of Commerce – TMF-Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital — Sulphur Springs are partnering to present a panel discussion called The Process of Care for Your Aging Parents. This night is designed so attendees can hear the panel discussion and are able to then walk through booths to collect information and ask individualized questions. Reservations are free to the public but VERY limited in availability. To register for attendance go online to : howtocareforagingparents.Eventbrite. com.

Your company may also participate by renting a booth so that you may distribute information and marketing materials about services you offer for this specific topic. This is a unique opportunity to meet, interact with, and explain services your business offers on the topic of aging parents directly to family members who are dealing with or preparing to deal with this soon. To register for booth space, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515.