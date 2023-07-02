Chance Of Rain

North and Central Texas



Scattered thunderstorms are possible across much of the area today. Even if not storming at your location, nearby storms could produce gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s.



Seasonably hot weather is expected Tuesday & Wednesday, with highs ranging from the mid-90s to around 100. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across the eastern portions of the forecast area.



An upper-level disturbance and a cold front will bring a chance of storms on Thursday. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.



High pressure will restrengthen overhead at the end of the week, bringing a return to the hot and humid weather for next weekend.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms across most of the region today. Severe weather is unlikely, but gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will accompany a few storms.

Monday through Saturday

Low thunderstorm chances will continue Monday through Wednesday, with better storm chances on Thursday. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy rain.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8:00 this evening for the shaded counties and parishes, where heat index values will climb to between 105 and 109 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible until evening, mainly along and north of Interstate 20, as a weak cold front and upper trough axis approach the region.



Hot and humid conditions will continue across the area today. Portions of Deep East Texas eastward into Central Louisiana will likely approach 100 degrees this afternoon for daytime highs.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures won`t be quite as hot today, but heat index values will still, be near 100 degrees or slightly higher this afternoon, so you should still practice heat safety precautions during times of extended outdoor exposure.

Monday through Saturday

Thunderstorm chances return to portions of the Four-State Region on Sunday, but especially through much of next week, which should help to lower temperatures slightly.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.