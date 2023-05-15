Chance Of Thunderstorms Continue

North and Central Texas



Expect near-calm winds with a weak cold front bringing a chance of showers and storms to the area later today as it slowly moves southward into Central Texas tonight. Not everyone will see rain. Brief heavy downpours may cause isolated flooding. Otherwise, intense storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible. The main window for storms is from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with showers lingering overnight after the storms diminish, mainly across western Central Texas.



Most mid to late-week periods will feature seasonable temperatures and merely low-end chances for showers and storms. Better storm chances arrive late Friday with a cold front, followed by drier and cooler air in time for the weekend.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms across much of the region today and tonight. Severe weather is unlikely.

Tuesday through Sunday

Storm chances continue across Central Texas on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of storms along the Red River late Wednesday, then along and west of Highway 281 late Thursday. Better storm chances will arrive by late Friday with a stronger cold front.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Isolated areas of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the Four State Region today. Do not anticipate organized severe weather.

Today and tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across portions of Deep East Texas, with more isolated development expected elsewhere. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms before they diminish during the evening.

Tuesday through Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the area Tuesday and Wednesday, with a weak cool front drifting south through the Ark-La-Tex. While dry conditions will return to the region Thursday and much of Friday, expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to increase Friday afternoon over Southeast Oklahoma and across the remainder of the region Friday night and Saturday along a weak cool front as it drifts south through the area. However, expect no hazardous weather.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.