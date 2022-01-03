Change In State Law Allows Additional Time For Online Registration Renewal Eligibility

AUSTIN, Texas – A new state law gives Texans additional time to renew their vehicle registration online. House Bill 2152 allows online registration renewals up to 12 months after expiration. Previously, Texans could renew expired registrations online up to nine months past the expiration date. However, customers who continue late will still be responsible for paying for a full year of registration.

Additionally, anyone renewing between 10 and 12 months after their registration expires will have the option to renew for both the current (past-due) registration year and the following registration year at the same time. The month of expiration will not change for Texans using this option. Registration and local county fees will double when the owner renews registration for both years; however, the state will charge only one Processing and Handling Fee.

To renew your registration online, visit TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov.