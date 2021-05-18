Change Of Address Scam

May is national moving month, and at the top of everyone’s moving checklist is changing their address. If you are planning a move, watch out for this website. Consumers report that United Address Change’s website misled them into thinking they were submitting address changes with the United States Postal Service. Instead, the site made unapproved charges to their credit cards.

Movers Mislead by Website

According to Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, United Address Change as an “F” for failure to respond to complaints. BBB has processed 96 complaints, and the company did not respond to 29 of those.

One Virginia resident told BBB: “I used this website thinking it was the actual United States Post Office to do my change of address. Before submitting, it said that it’d be a $1.05 fee to verify identity. After submitting the request, it shows up as $79.95 in my bank account. I called the U.S. Post Office customer care number, and they told me that this was a scam.”

Another complaint from Birmingham, Alabama, stated: “This website misled me. They charged me without my permission. I thought I was on a USPS site which only charges a dollar to process.”

A man in Anchorage, Alaska, reported, “Their website says USPS Address Change. Nowhere on the site does it indicate they are a third-party company. Nowhere on the website indicates there will be a charge of $79.95 to change your mailing address. After entering my credit card information to pay what I thought would be the $1.20 fee, the post office charges for verifying the person making the request is the person whose address is changed. Today the charge came through and posted to my bank account.”

Look Out for Lookalike Websites

Websites such as this are private businesses that allegedly facilitate address changes. However, consumers can go directly to the United States Postal Service to change their address.

BBB has also received reports of other lookalike websites that supposedly help people renew their driver’s license, get a credit report, or stop junk mail. All of these sites pay to get their listing at the top of search results. People inadvertently click on them, thinking they are an official site.

Don’t be fooled by lookalike websites:

Double-check the URL before you enter personal and payment information. Always double-check that you are on the right website and that the link is secure. Secure links start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page.

Make online purchases with your credit card. Usually, you can dispute fraudulent charges made on a credit card. Unfortunately, there is no way to get back the personal information you may have shared.

Learn more about a change of address scams. For more trusted information regarding lookalike, websites visit BBB.org.