Winnsboro’s City Administrator Makenzie Lyons has confirmed that Chief of Police Andy Chester was placed on administrative leave prior to retiring, effective immediately. Capt. Chris Hill was placed on leave prior to resigning Tuesday. Patrol Sgt. Blake McClure also has resigned, but was not placed on leave. Lyons provided no details as to why the officers were placed on leave, or why they chose to retire or resign. She did, however, state that they were not under investigation.