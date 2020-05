There will be some changes to this year’s Independence Day Fireworks show, which will be held on July 3. The fireworks will be launched from behind the Civic Center beginning at about 9:20 and the stadium will not be used. The Paris Municipal Band will have their concert at 8pm at the Pavillion at the Civic Center. Food trucks will be available on the grounds. Social distancing should be observed from where you watch the shows.

